Zoë Kravitz worked with Hollywood royalty on the set of Big Little Lies, and, despite the fact that she's royalty herself, she was still a little star-struck.
“I said, Wait, I’m getting to work with whom?" Kravitz, 28, recalled in an interview for the cover story for Elle's January issue. "Women like Laura [Dern] and Nicole [Kidman] and Reese [Witherspoon], I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, just untouchable."
Big Little Lies is without a doubt one of 2017's biggest successes. The HBO limited series followed a group of mothers who live in Monterey, California. Kravitz played Bonnie Carlson, the second wife of Nathan (James Tupper), who was previously married to Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). The series revolves around domestic abuse, culminating in the death of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) — whom Bonnie kills.
So, yes, a very epic story. And it received epic accolades. The series earned 16 Emmy Award nominations and won half of them, including Outstanding Limited Series.
The show is about women supporting women, and it seems that the success of the show is also sort of about women supporting women. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are the show's biggest advocates, and cannot stop talking about how much they love each other. The cast was stacked, and the cast loved each other very, very much. Kravitz added to Elle that the support of her co-stars made the work even more enjoyable.
"They were so encouraging," she said. "When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.”
Kravitz has a longtime connection with one of her co-stars, though: She lived with Kidman when she was 13 years old. Kidman was engaged to Kravitz's father, the musician Lenny Kravitz once upon a time.
"I hadn't seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together," Kravitz told The EDIT. "I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies...She was so nice to me." Now, the two are peers, and Kravitz is still in awe of Kidman. Some things never change.
