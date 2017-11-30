Kendall Jenner Wants To Buy A Gun & This Is Why Kim Won't Let Her

If anyone tells you the Kardashians don't talk about real issues, direct them to this Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip. (Or to Kim Kardashian Wests's New York Times ad about the Armenian genocide, or her support of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Honestly, hating the Kardashians is pretty tired at this point.) Kendall Jenner wants to buy a gun — but Kim Kardashian isn't sure it's such a great idea.
The gun discussion comes in a preview of this Sunday's KUWTK episode. Jenner tells Kim and Khloé Kardashian that she wants to buy a gun to help protect herself. It's an understandable feeling, after everything that's happened to the Kardashian/Jenner family — Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, and Kendall Jenner herself was a victim of burglary earlier this year. Still Kim doesn't agree with the plan.
"Kendall and I were talking earlier, and she just feels really unsafe. She says she has literally a different stalker outside of her house every few days," Khloé tells Kim in the clip. "She's a single girl who lives alone. She just wants a way... Someone's already broken into her home — what if she was there?"
Khloé also asks Jenner if she's ever shot a gun before; she says that she has while at a shooting range.
"That's what you have security for," Kim tells her sisters after walking in on the conversation. Khloé also suggests that a gun may have helped Kim in Paris, but Kim was skeptical. She reminded her sister that she's "not Lara Croft" — she was outnumbered by the robbers, and she probably wouldn't have been able to gain access to the gun after the break-in.
"I'm not comfortable with it. I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here with the kids here, and I know there's a gun," Kim told her sisters. "I personally don't feel comfortable with that."
The end of the preview video features clips from Everytown for Gun Safety about other victims of gun violence. Kim ends the preview by telling the cameras she's not comfortable with her children being around guns. Check out the clip below.
