Did Lemonade save Beyoncé and Jay-Z's marriage? According to the rapper's new interview with The New York Times, it made his marriage all the stronger.
Beyoncé's highly praised 2016 album is an exploration of many things — among them, the aftermath of infidelity. Though the singer hasn't opened up about whether or not Lemonade was based on the couple's own marriage, the idea that Bey's work was personal was seemingly confirmed by her husband. Jay-Z's own album, 4:44, also features lyrics that could be considered a response (or maybe an apology?) to the points Beyoncé made on her Grammy-nominated banger.
The pair, who married in 2008 and this year welcomed twins, seem stronger than ever. However, Jay-Z told the New York Times that ultimately, the two needed to use music to work through their marital issues.
"[We] were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together," Jay-Z told the Times, later adding: "[It] was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing."
Jay-Z told the Times that confronting problems is an important part of staying married.
"You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself...So, you know, most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself...And so you walk away."
Leave it to Bey and Jay to give us marriage therapy goals.
