This Behind-The-Scenes Clip Shows That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Actually The Goofiest Couple
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship is finally in the spotlight following their official engagement, we're learning so much more about the couple than we were ever able the glean over the past year of analysing interviews and reading between the lines.
For instance, on Monday the two lovebirds sat down for an interview and revealed all the cute details about how exactly the proposal went down.
"It was just an amazing surprise," Markle told the BBC. "It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."
"She didn't even let me finish," the Prince said. "She said 'Can I say yes, can I say yes?' then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger."
It was a small, private moment between the two of them, and as an added bonus, Harry also managed to keep it a surprise.
During the interview, the couple was all-smiles while holding hands, and when the microphone stopped recording, things got even more adorable. A behind-the-scenes video captured the couple in some more natural moments, and it turns out they're just a couple of goofballs.
The two short clips show Prince Harry telling some kind of story, which Markle adorably interrupts to make a funny face at her fiancé. Later, she makes a goofy gesture, which Prince Harry then imitates.
I've never wanted to be a fly on the wall more, and with the sound missing from the video, I can only imagine they are acting out exactly how Prince Harry proposed, with Markle staring at him lovingly before he whipped out the ring like someone throwing a frisbee, making a face like Fonzie.
Until the BBC releases the audio, that is what I'll choose to believe.
