one of the strangest throwbacks i have; 13 year old me and ryan gosling. i performed with his band @deadmansboness in a club seattle before i was an actor. yes; i have ghost makeup on. yes; i plucked all my eyebrows off. no; i have not grown one inch in 7 years. legends only

A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:26pm PST