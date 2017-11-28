According to a new Instagram post, the Descendants star once sang backup for Ryan Gosling's band, and has one insane throwback photo to prove it.
Cameron, who last year starred as Amber Von Tussle in NBC's Hairspray Live!, will next appear in upcoming comedy Dumplin' opposite Jennifer Aniston. While she may be used to hanging out with A-listers today (including pal Lana Del Rey, who she was spotted with earlier this month), at age 13, Cameron was particularly starstruck by a certain Oscar nominee.
In a caption on the Instagram photo Cameron posted on Sunday, the actress wrote:
"one of the strangest throwbacks i have; 13 year old me and ryan gosling. i performed with his band @deadmansboness in a club seattle before i was an actor."
She also added an explainer for what's going on with her look.
"yes; i have ghost makeup on. yes; i plucked all my eyebrows off. no; i have not grown one inch in 7 years. legends only."
Fans lost it in the comment section of the post, because, umm, obviously.
"OH MY GOD IM SCREAMING THIS IS WHAT IVE BEEN LIVING FOR MY WHOLE LIFE," exclaimed one fan.
"my new lockscreen," another wrote.
"best picture ive seen all day omg," added a third fan.
Cameron may be a ghost in this pic, but fans are hoping that one day she'll portray a witchy woman. The actress is a fan favourite for the role of Sabrina Spellman in a possible new series based on Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's comic book The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
"Yeah, I'd definitely be open to [playing Sabrina]. I love the character Sabrina, obviously. I was a huge fan of the original Archie Comics, that was like all I read when I was little, so yeah, I'd be open to it. I don't want to let down any fans or anything like that, but if they wanted me, I would go."
Hmm...maybe RyGos wants a role, too?
