Gwyneth Paltrow Took Her Ex-Husband & Boyfriend To Brunch

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow may have "consciously uncoupled" from ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014, but that doesn't mean that the pair can't still hang out. In fact, the Shakespeare In Love actress is so cool with her former partner that she just had a brunch date with Martin and her current beau, American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk.
If this version of Three's Company isn't the best idea for a TV show ever, I don't know what is.
Paltrow and Falchuk have reportedly been dating since 2014, but only went Instagram official back in March, when the Country Strong star posted a cute birthday message to her main man on March 1. That message came just one day before Paltrow posted a b-day pic for her ex Martin, whose birthday just happens to be...March 2.
Martin and Falchuk could totally have a joint birthday party, but this particular Instagram, which Paltrow posted on Sunday, was of a casual weekend brunch.
"Sunday brunch. #modernfamily," wrote the actress in her Instagram caption.
Never mind that Falchuk looks just a touch uncomfortable in this photo: I'm certain it has to do more with being photographed early on a Sunday morning than the company he was keeping. (If you're not slightly groggy at Sunday brunch, who even are you?)
The "modern family" caption could refer to Paltrow's new blended fam, but it may also refer to something else. Martin just scored a guest role on ABC's Modern Family, in which he'll portray himself. The episode, titled "Brushes With Celebrity," will air on November 29. Could this Sunday brunch also be a celebration of Martin's new TV gig?
Whatever the reason for the caption, it warms my heart to see a celebrity couple committed to both co-parenting and a strong brunch game.
