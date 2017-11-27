Meghan Markle Already Gave Us A Hint About Her Preferred Wedding Dress

The wait is over: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially engaged, which means we can begin speculating about their 2018 wedding. (It's only a year away, folks!) What will Markle wear? Who will be present? Who will wear the most spidery-looking fascinator?
We can find some useful clues in the annals of Markle's show Suits. People points out that on the show, Markle's character Rachel (almost) gets married in a gown by designer Anne Barge. At the time, Markle gave an interview about the dress, which came from Kleinfeld's store in Canada. The dress is a classic: beaded, with a full skirt, and a slightly dipped neckline. It's reminiscent of Cinderella. Markle told Glamour at the time that she helped pick the dress. But, it was inspired by her character's style, not her own.
Advertisement
"When I went through all of the options with Jolie and my dear friend Jessica Mulroney of Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay in Canada, I put this one on, and it just screamed 'Rachel,'" she said. "It is classic and fairy tale and the culmination of everything she's been waiting for with her big day."
So, Anne Barge might not be Markle's personal style, ergo, she probably won't opt for a similar dress at her upcoming royal nuptials.
In the same interview with Glamour, however, Markle described her ideal wedding dress, as per her personal style.
Explained Markle, "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty."
Of course, Markle is to be a royal, which means she's going to have a royal wedding. "Classic and simple" might be Markle's style, but a royal wedding is anything but simple.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement