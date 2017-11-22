Rather, Frank created the myth of knowing his own end as a way to crush all doubts within himself and within those around him. After all, if a man can convince the world the most deadly of situations won’t end in fatalities, wouldn’t his posse follow him anywhere? Even into a house filled with people already dying from smallpox, as we see in “Fathers & Sons?” Frank talks everyone into supporting this obviously terrible, though surprisingly kind, scheme by promising pox and leprosy definitely isn’t how he’s going to go out. Now, since we know Frank’s entire alleged prophecy is a lie, it’s evident he 100% could have caught the highly contagious disease and spread it to his followers. I wouldn’t even say Frank’s much-mythologized destiny was a con, since it seems Frank bought into the idea as well.