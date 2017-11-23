As December approaches and the festive season gets into full swing, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has recently unveiled its full list of Christmas films and TV shows, including Love Actually, which joins the library on 14th December.
This month also brings the return of one of Netflix's biggest shows, The Crown. Season two picks up the action in 1956 and is expected to show Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth dealing with Prince Philip's rumoured extramarital affairs. There are 10 new episodes to binge-watch from 8th December – perfect for those evenings when you've ducked out of a Christmas party early.
Other new movies joining the library this month include Maid in Manhattan with Jennifer Lopez, all three instalments of the Back to the Future trilogy, and Mad Max: Fury Road featuring Charlize Theron's fierce Imperator Furiosa.
