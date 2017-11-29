One of the biggest joys of the festive period is laying horizontal on the sofa beneath a cosy blanket, with your Christmas chocolates of choice, in front of some schmaltzy films and TV.
While there's some slight variation in the content transmitted from our TVs and laptops each year, we always come back to a few old favourites: Home Alone, The Holiday, It's A Wonderful Life, the list goes on. And Netflix has just added one of our favourites to its festive roster: Love Actually.
The streaming service will be making the much-loved yet controversial – and ultimately inescapable – flick on the 14th December, giving you ample time to watch it and get in the festive spirit before the big day. Here's what else Netflix has in store for this year.
Films coming to Netflix this Christmas
Love Actually (14th December)
Christmas Inheritance (15th December)
El Camino Christmas (15th December)
Miss Me This Christmas (19th December)
You Can't Fight Christmas (19th December)
Krampus (25th December)
Saving Christmas (31st December)
New on Netflix
Holiday Joy
Miracle on 34th Street
A Christmas Prince
Miracle on 34th Street
A Christmas Prince
Family Christmas films already available
Babes in Toyland
A Wish For Christmas
I'll Be Home For Christmas
Mandie and the Forgotten Christmas
Jingle all the Way
Deck the Halls
Santa Claws
The Good Witch's Gift (aka - Wedding)
Pettersson and Findus 2
Look Who's Talking Now
Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island
Christmas comedies already available
The Night Before
Last Holiday
Uncle Nick
Christmas Eve
Scrooged!
Happy Christmas
A Christmas Detour
Angel of Christmas
Once Upon a Holiday
Christmas horrors already available
A Christmas Horror Story
Krampus: The Christmas Devil
Christmas dramas
Hector
Christmas documentaries
Tunisian Victory
TV shows and Christmas specials
A Moody Christmas
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Bojack Horseman: Christmas Special
Outnumbered: Christmas 2009
Outnumbered: Christmas 2011
The Royle Family: Christmas Special 2000
The Role Family: The New Sofa
Blackadder's A Christmas Carol
A Russell Peters Christmas
Knowing Me, Knowing Yule
Ricardo O'Farrill - Abrazo Navideño
Trailer Park Boys - Live at the North Pole
Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas
A Very Murray Christmas
