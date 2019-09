Ava DuVernay Offers Her Helpful Advice For Wannabe Filmmakers

In the last few years alone, Ava DuVernay has created the TV series Queen Sugar, directed the mass incarceration documentary 13th, and united Oprah, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon for a new adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time. So it goes without saying that any aspiring filmmaker would be lucky to receive advice from DuVernay. Fortunately, the director has already spilled her best tips for all of Twitter to see.