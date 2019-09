Hollywood is Violet’s much-younger boyfriend. They have been together for years and love each other fiercely. This season their relationship is being tested by the demands of Hollywood’s job as an oil rig worker, which requires him to be away for months at a time. Last week’s episode ended with Violet and Hollywood flying into each other’s arms after an explosion on his rig made Violet fear for his life. This week, the close call has gifted them with some much needed alone time . With the stamina of a couple half their age, the two can’t keep their hand off of each other and spend a few days in a hotel to catch up. And in another act of loving compassion, Hollywood agrees to quit his job in order to save their relationship.