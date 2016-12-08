It's that time of year: The holidays are here. Along with good tidings and cheer comes a list of must-haves. On that list — for most people — is a required viewing of Love Actually. Whether you love it or hate it, you know it's true.
Love Actually came out in 2003 — that's 13 years ago — and in the time since, the movie has come to be associated with everything warm, fuzzy, and British. Who doesn't love watching Hugh Grant dance to "Jump For My Love"? Doesn't everyone love it when that little girl brings the house down singing "All I Want For Christmas Is You"? Plus, we all need a little bit of Emma Thompson every now and then.
The funny thing is, when Love Actually was released, quite a few of the actors weren't all that famous — now, they're major stars. Sure, Brits knew who Martin Freeman was thanks to The Office, but Americans didn't have a clue. Hell, did anyone know who Chiwetel Ejiofor was back then? (Sadly, no).
In 13 years, a lot has changed for this cast — some good and some sad. Scroll through to see the cast of Love Actually, then and now.
