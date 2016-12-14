There are two things we really like about Christmas: rubbish films and presents. And if you're struggling with gifts for friends and family, perhaps you can take a bit of inspiration from the movies, right? Hmmm. Maybe.
The thing about movie gifts is that no one ever gives a so-so present. It's too often used as a device to propel the narrative forward and so boxes under the tree tend to be either really, really great or really, really terrible.
Whether they're manipulative snubs or declarations of affection, we've rounded up the best and worst Christmas presents given on film.