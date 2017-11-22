Although Toby completely mishandled Kate’s post-miscarriage mindset, he was right about her not being emotionally up to a performance just yet. In the middle of a lunch-time set in downtown L.A., Kate gets overwhelmed by a family who is showering love on their adorable youngest member. The singer is clearly terrified she will never have the same blissful moment with a child of her own. So she staggers off-stage in the middle of a song, explaining nothing to anyone. Instead of calling Toby, she wanders the streets of Los Angeles and dodges her mother’s phone calls until she happens upon a buffet. Inside, as usual, we’re led to believe Kate is going to use food as a crutch for her emotional wounds, as she piles endless saucy items on her plate. But Kate realises a few dumplings and a handful of onion rings aren’t going to fix her problems, and leaves the buffet with her food untouched. Never underestimate her.