We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, the Kardashians actually do a lot of good in this world. Yes, they’re reality stars who have perfected the selfie, the contour , and the vocal fry, but, they’re also women who are seriously dedicated to philanthropy. This “silent” reality, as Kris Jenner once referred to her famous family’s charitable habit, showed up once again in Keeping Up With The Kardashians Land in Sunday night’s “Close To Home.” When the TV clan wasn’t swimming in a pool of sprinkles at the Ice Cream Museum or giving a professional scribe enough bizarre stories for a full tell-all memoir, they were actually trying to get to the bottom of Los Angeles’ very real homelessness epidemic. Yes, Kim Kardashian & Ko. actually tried to solve homelessness and brought up some very important, little spoken-about facts in the process.