Did Anyone Have More Fun At The AMAs Than Ansel Elgort?

If you needed a reminder that celebrities also get star-struck, Ansel Elgort's reaction to BTS at the American Music Awards is proof.
As the K-pop group performed at the awards ceremony, Elgort grinned along from his place in the audience and appeared to be taking photos. The band performed their song "DNA," complete with plenty of colourful backdrops and some intricate dance moves.
Elgort is clearly a longtime BTS fan — he and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, posed with BTS on the AMAs red carpet. He tweeted some of the red carpet photos afterward, too, to make sure his fans know how much he loves the band.
Elgort also shared how excited he was to see BTS in a pre-show interview. "Oh my god, it's BTS. Yessss!" Elgort said enthusiastically during an AMAs red carpet Q&A. It was all in good fun, and it looks like he wasn't joking!
Ansel Elgort excited to see BTS ? #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/JHLY79S7g3— 꾸꾸 D-18 (@19970901net) November 20, 2017
Naturally, fans were quick to screengrab Elgort's reaction to the BTS performance and post about it on Twitter. Basically, the sentiment is, we all hope to one day love something as much as Elgort loves BTS.
ANSEL NO.1 BTS HYPEMAN, I LOVE THIS CONCEPT #AMAs pic.twitter.com/54TMhFKf92— wanna one is beautiful [bts did THAT] (@kentababe) November 20, 2017
ANSEL ELGORT TOOK A VIDEO OF BTS LOOK AT THAT HAPPY FACE pic.twitter.com/1Ltjhkhwxd— minahhhh? (@yoonmindotcom) November 20, 2017
Of course, some fans couldn't resist throwing in an infamous Kris Jenner reference.
Ansel Elgort serving "you're doing amazing sweetie" meme during BTS' performance ? #AMAs pic.twitter.com/dVgNWmUmtA— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2017
Other fans criticised the AMAs cameras, suggesting that whatever footage Elgort may have captured was likely better than what fans saw while watching at home.
amas: has shitty camerawork for bts— j e n n i e (@qupidsarrow) November 20, 2017
ansel elgort: https://t.co/HTDqfgPXyV
Elgort's love of BTS wasn't the only noteworthy reaction from last night's ceremony, either. Plenty of fans speculated about Pink's facial expressions during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute. Pink later clarified that she was in awe of Aguilera and moved by her performance — she wasn't shading her, as some Twitter users claimed. So there you have it — the AMAs were filled with genuine appreciation all around.
