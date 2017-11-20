Madelaine Petsch & Her BF Did Not Shy Away From PDA At The AMAs

Unlike some stars who like to keep their relationship hush-hush, Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend Travis Mills are pretty open about their relationship — as evidenced by their appearance on the American Music Awards red carpet. The two couldn't keep their hands off each other, stealing kisses and embracing for the camera.
Fun story: Petsch actually met Mills after he congratulated her on Facebook for landing the part of Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale.
"I generally don't go public with relationships, but it was one of those things where, when you know you know. And I know with him," she told Marie Claire. "I feel like it's better to come out and be honest about what I'm doing than try to hide it; I don't feel any kind of protectiveness towards it when it comes to fans. We've got a very solid relationship. We're so open and honest with each other, and we communicate very well, and I want fans to see that I'm happy with somebody."
Mills himself is a skilled musician, but has appeared as an actor on shows like F Is For Family and Flaked.
Petsch has said that she loves to pack on the PDA in photos because she wants to give hope to fans who are also looking for love, but worried they won't find it.
"He's so sweet — my fans love him and his fans love me," she continued. "It's a really wonderful relationship. People enjoy photos of me by myself, and people also love to see how in love I am — it's a really beautiful thing to share with my fans, actually. I feel like people in this generation are afraid love doesn't exist and that totally breaks my heart."
Well, don't worry, these photos just put ours back together.
