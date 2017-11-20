What's Going On With Kim K. & Her Assistant?

The Kardashian crew appears to be down one member.
According to People, Kim Kardashian and her assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, are no longer working together. Fans familiar with the family's entourage and their trials and tribulations on Keeping Up With The Kardashians may also know Shepherd as one of Kourtney's close pals, which could lead to some tension between the two sisters.
"Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go," a source told People of the current situation. "She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, it just didn't work."
Advertisement
Us Weekly also reported that Shepherd and Kardashian are no longer working together, but added that the decision was mutual. According to Us, Shepherd attended both Kardashian and Kendall Jenner's respective birthday parties and are still on good terms personally. It's just the professional relationship that's dissolved.
Fans may recall that on one episode of KUWTK, Kim confronted her older sister, Kourtney, about the relationship she was developing with Shepherd. Kim mentioned that the situation was becoming unprofessional, especially when Shepherd confided to Kourtney that she wasn't satisfied with her current position.
"She feels, like, maybe she's in a place in life where she's unfulfilled, job-wise," Kourtney explained in the episode. "I feel like she's just looking to, like, evolve." Kim responded by telling her sister that the whole situation was unprofessional, further proving her point that Shepherd had gone beyond her duties as an assistant.
Kim hired Shepherd shortly after the birth of North West back in 2013. At the time, Shepherd told Refinery29 that she was thrust into the role, moved into Kris Jenner's house, and worked extra hard to prove herself by handling Kim's schedule, laundry, and setting her travel itineraries, along with making sure that things were ready for North's arrival.
Neither the Kardashian family nor Shepherd has officially commented on the situation.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement