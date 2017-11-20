The Internet Can't Get Over This Gif Of Pink Listening To Christina Aguilera At The AMAs

Rebecca Farley
Update: 19th November 2017 at 11:00 p.m.
Pink explained that she was simply emotional at the performance on Twitter.
"Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever," she wrote. "This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's."
Original post follows.
Christina Aguilera took the stage at the American Music Awards to pay tribute to the late Whitney Houston. As she sang, the camera panned to Pink in the audience, and the pop star looked a little nonplussed. Brow furrowed, she shook her head just slightly. She could have been awash in emotion. Or, she could be gently criticising Aguilera's performance.
Advertisement
The internet went with the latter option.
"PINK IS SO SHADY I CANT FHFJFKG OMG," one Twitter user wrote.
Yet another user pointed out that the cameramen were complicit in this new reaction gif — they're the ones who panned over to Pink in the first place.
Writes a user, "NO THEY DID NOT SHOW PINK DURING CHRISTINA’S PERFORMANCE! NO THEY DIDNT! THESE SHADY ASS CAMERAMEN! I CANNOT! I CANNOT."
Many attributed the reaction to Aguilera's vocals during the performance.
One user, making good use of the 280-character limit, said, "Christina is really struggling with this Whitney tribute. Her vocals are usually spot-on. Those weird runs and her key fluctuations are best described by Pink's face."
Pink and Aguilera have famously feuded over the years — the two allegedly got into a physical altercation during their time working on "Lady Marmalade." In October, Pink told Andy Cohen that, in fact, Aguilera took a swing at her "in a club" once upon a time.
"We were super young and super new at the whole [fame] thing,” Pink said. “I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha, and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We just are very different, we’re very different. … Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”
Pink also clarified on Twitter in August that she and Aguilera are on good terms these days. So, maybe she's just emotional.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Exactly What Women Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series