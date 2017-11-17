Neither USA nor Meghan Markle have confirmed the rumors that the actress is leaving Suits, but that didn't stop Markle's body double, Nicky Bursic, from briefly spilling the beans over on her Instagram. In a now-deleted post, People reports that the stand-in shared a photo of the two women side-by-side, along with a sentimental caption.
"It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons," she wrote. "Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella." This final statement was accompanied by a champagne emoji and a heart emoji.
Now, however, the post is gone — either because the network wasn't quite ready to reveal the news, or because Bursic got carried away with the unconfirmed reports that have been circulating. According to Vanity Fair, however, it's all but decided.
Advertisement
"It was always her intention to focus on her humanitarian work, but I think her relationship with [Prince] Harry has accelerated things moving in that direction," a source told the magazine.
However, if this move is really happening, and it is because of her relationship with the royal, we'll be the last to know. The two are notoriously pretty hush-hush.
"We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," she previously told the outlet. "This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
Whether it's on Suits or across the pond, we'll keep our eyes out for whatever the actress does next.
Advertisement