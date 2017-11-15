Beverly didn’t necessarily believe her, but their conversation was interrupted by an agitated Kai, worried about the whereabouts of one of his own, Speed Wagon (Cameron Cowperthwaite). Kai’s increasing paranoia leads him to a bunch of different conclusions about why Speed Wagon is missing, but Ally had information she wanted to come clean about. Winter (Billie Lourd) had not betrayed Kai like he thought. Speed Wagon had done so, and she had the recorder he wore under his clothes to prove it. In last week’s episode, Ally was in the car with Speed Wagon when he tried to escape after revealing his police wire to her. We now know he never made it out. His wire wasn’t a transmitter, but a simple recorder, so he couldn’t call for help. Also, it was the state police – not the FBI as Ally had hoped – that had sent Speed Wagon in as a mole to try to bust Kai on drug charges. None of this was helpful to Ally, so she stabbed Speed Wagon then and there.