Corinne Olympios Just Confessed She Got Engaged Shortly After The Bachelor Ended & I Am So Confused

Corinne Olympios may have left The Bachelor without getting engaged to Nick Viall, but now she has confirmed that, shortly after leaving the ABC series, someone else "put a ring on it."
According to Olympios' Tuesday interview with pop culture-focused web series and podcast The Morning Breath, the former Bachelor contestant got engaged almost exactly one year ago.
How did this intimate detail make its way into conversation? Via tattoo talk.
Olympios told hosts Claudia and Jackie Oshry that she made the decision to remove two tattoos from her body due to a very special someone in her life.
Said Olympios:
"I removed two tattoos that I had because I was engaged to a very religious guy and he was like 'I can't marry you if you have tattoos.'"
Obviously, things didn't work out:
"I got them removed," Olympios told the hosts. "We broke off the engagement."
If you have no idea what the reality star is talking about, that's probably because she's been very hush-hush about this alleged engagement, which Olympios confirmed happened a year ago Monday. When pressed by the Claudia and Jackie, she revealed that the proposal occurred when she left Viall's season — but not long after.
"I got home and he showed up at my house with a ring," said Olympios.
It's unclear if the person Olympios is referring to is Jordan Gielchinsky, who claimed to be dating Olympios around the time of the troubling Bachelor In Paradise scandal. (Production on the series was temporarily suspended due to allegations of misconduct. Olympios chose not to rejoin the cast when it started production again.) At the time, Gielchinsky confirmed to E! that he was, indeed, Olympios boyfriend, and that he had known Olympios for "over 10 years...as a friend or boyfriend."
In August of 2017 People reported that Olympios was dating someone new following her split from Gielchinsky.
Olympios has some big projects ahead, which involve dating in an entirely different way. In her interview with The Daily Beast, the reality star revealed that she has been working on a scripted series "about dating in this millennial world we’re in." Also attached to the project is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days producer Christine Peters.
You have to be impressed with Olympios: The world is so fascinated with her love life, and yet she was able to keep her engagement a secret for over a year. Maybe she can write that plot point into her upcoming show.
