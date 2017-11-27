What Could This Major Career Move Mean For Meghan Markle's Royal Future?

Update (27th November 11am GMT): Buckingham Palace has now officially announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. The wedding will take place in Spring next year and "further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course".
Original story: The rumour mill is at it again, and could mean pretty big things for a certain royal girlfriend. Meghan Markle, who has starred on USA's Suits since the first episode aired in 2011, is apparently thinking about leaving after season 7 wraps up in 2018. Deadline reports the contracts for all of the original cast members are up following the next season, and Markle's recent move to London suggests that change is in the air, especially when you consider her relationship with Prince Harry.
Vanity Fair previously reported that Markle is planning to transition from acting to full-time philanthropy work.
"It was always her intention to focus on her humanitarian work, but I think her relationship with Harry has accelerated things moving in that direction," a source told the magazine.
It's possible the end of her contract and her recent move present the perfect opportunity to take things with the royal to the next level. However, while it's a favourite pastime of many to speculate about their relationship, Markle has also told the magazine that they're purposefully private when it comes to their romance.
"We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time," she said in the interview. "This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."
Markle herself has yet to confirm the news of her departure, but Refinery29 has reached out. USA declined to comment on the rumours.
