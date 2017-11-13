Per Good Housekeeping, this Harry Potter calendar is the ideal way to get your fix of novelty socks inspired by your favourite witches and wizards. One of the socks is a cartoon version of Harry Potter himself. Another has "Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry," for everyone still waiting on their acceptance letter to the magical boarding school. A third simply says "Muggle" across two socks, for when you're feeling like repping your boring, non-magical human life. We won't judge.