21 Edible Advent Calendars That Take Holiday Countdowns To The Next Level

Whether or not you are a firmly no-holiday-cheer-till-after-Thankgiving person or not, the fact remains: winter festivities are coming. While it might not be time to decorate quite yet, there is something you should probably get on quickly, and that's getting an advent calendar.
Traditionally a way to mark the four weeks leading up to Christmas, advent calendars are most commonly reusable or paper based with chocolate behind doors. Today, however, there are a growing number of fun twists on the holiday tradition, from boozy to savory.
Sadly, the U.S. is yet to catch up to countries like England and Germany where things like Pringles and cereal advent calendars are easily (and affordably) available at neighborhood grocery stores. But there are plenty available online, including boozy options and one involving pork crackling.
Ahead, 20 edible calendars, many still available online to order in the U.S. How will you count down to the most wonderful day of the year?