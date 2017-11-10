Taylor Swift's reputation arrived today, which means we can finally examine the theory that the tracks align with the multiple "Taylors" that appear in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. This theory has been bandied about on Reddit ever since the tracklist appeared on Apple Music. There are 15 tracks on the album. At the end of the "LWYMMD" video, there are 15 different versions of Taylor Swift. (The fifteenth Taylor stands on the plane behind the rest of the girls, spray-painting the word "reputation.") As the theory goes, each Taylor corresponds to a different song track. This means every song track matches a different Taylor Swift epoch.
This theory isn't watertight, but it holds up in certain circumstances, and it's fun to examine. For example, the song "Dress" is track 12. The twelfth Taylor wears a blue dress not unlike the dress Taylor wore in the "Out of the Woods" music video. It's also the same dress Taylor allegedly wore the day she broke up with Harry Styles. So: Maybe this song is about Harry Styles? It is the most prurient one of the bunch, and who among us doesn't find Harry Styles and his floppy hair sexy?
Again, it's not watertight. "Dress" is more likely about Joe Alwyn. Still, it's fun to think that Swift left these references for us to catch. So, don your foil cap and join me on this conspiracy ride!
