Taylor Swift Is Done With Being A Role Model

The bark and bite is there musically, too, which might be the album's greatest weakness. Swift wants to a cause a ruckus, so her new music is raucous. Swift introduces a lot of auto-tune (a Kanye West staple) in the album, and some aggressive bass. If old Taylor was just a girl with a guitar, new Taylor is fifteen girls and a chorus of synthesizers. It's like the soundtrack for Stranger Things 2 is out for revenge. Actually, Stranger Things 2 had its gentle moments. The only moment of quiet Swift really gives us in reputation is on "New Year's Day," the final song, which feels like a nod toward the old Taylor. (New Year's Day is a day of resolution, right? Maybe Swift is resolving to start over again. Maybe that's her apology.)