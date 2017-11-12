Is Kylie Dropping More Baby Girl Hints?

Kylie Jenner continues to drop subtle hints about her pregnancy. Or is she? That's exactly how she wants it. With fans and the media watching her every move, Jenner seems to be enjoying keeping everyone guessing.
In a recent series of posts to her Instagram story, Jenner kept a constant theme throughout: pink. According to People, she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting a girl due in February. Neither Kylie Jenner nor anyone in her family has officially confirmed the news, but these hints are pretty on the nose. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that she was shooting holiday videos for her makeup line Kylie Cosmetics.
The first was a photo of her latest manicure accompanied by just about every pink emoji there is on Snapchat. "Let's see how long this shape lasts," Jenner captions a subsequent video of her manicure.
The next photo she shares with her fans is a glimpse of the set for her Kylie Cosmetics holiday shoot. Could her manicure just me to match the shoot?
It isn't the first time that Kylie Jenner has teased the possible sex of her baby on Snapchat. Last month, she posted a snap of three phone cases writing, "Which one? I'm thinking blue..." However, while she might enjoy making her fans guess, she doesn't appreciate when paparazzi do the same. She recently called out the Daily Mail for posting what she claims are photoshopped photos of her looking noticeably pregnant.
Her mother Kris Jenner is keeping tight-lipped about it as well, choosing to let people speculate. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, she wasn't letting anything get by her. Responding to Degeneres' claim that she has "lots of pregnant children right now," Kris Jenner catches on right away. "I can feel where this is going. She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies," said Jenner.
Like Degeneres' says in the clip, it is more than likely that they are waiting to make official announcements until it can be aired first on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It makes a lot of sense to keep all the most sought-after information for your own show. After all, if we know anything about the Kardashian-Jenner family, it is that they are excellent businesswomen who know how to keep their audience captivated.
