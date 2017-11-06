As much fun as Kylie Jenner has been having teasing fans about her pregnancy rumors, she let it be known on Sunday that she is not OK with paparazzi doing the same. She took to Twitter to call out a set of photos published in the Daily Mail that she says were badly Photoshopped to show her so-called bump.
"First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered," Kylie Jenner wrote on Sunday afternoon. She apparently took down the photos from her Twitter, "in response to a report from the copyright holder," the post indicates.
Advertisement
"[T]hey're 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives -- all organic and all REAL!" reads a post on X17Online.
First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017
Possibly to prove that the bump was faked, Jenner Snapped a few photos of herself and sister Khloe Kardashian in a convenience store buying a bunch of junk food. They're both in baggy sweatshirts, but if there are telltale signs of both sisters' rumored pregnancies, they're well hidden in those pics.
knew there was something off when i seen this pic.twitter.com/K8DNtQJSf0— C (@kyliesgoddess) November 5, 2017
This is a different tone that the one Jenner has been keeping up in the months since gossip started swirling that she was carrying a child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She and Khloe made a video gushing about their "babies" two weeks ago (it was about new Kylie Cosmetics products), and more than once she's done things like show off pink and blue phone cases as if she were subtly revealing a baby's gender. Even the very act of wearing baggy shirts seems suspect to some.
That's probably why, in response to this paparazzi complaint, fans were not that sympathetic as much as they were just ready to hear a real answer from Jenner.
"I'm a huge fan of kylie but it seems like she loves these attention if she isn't pregnant why doesn't she tell," Andrea replied to the Tweet.
I'm a huge fan of kylie but it seems like she loves these attention if she isn't pregnant why doesn't she tell— Coster conovan (@LebogangLedwa17) November 5, 2017
There were also plenty of gifs to go with this sentiment.
The most prevalent theory of all is that Jenner is keeping with the family plan of not revealing anything until it's most advantageous to them.
Advertisement
Regardless of profit motives, it is Jenner's body, and she can damn well choose to tell or not tell the world the status of her womb whenever she likes.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement