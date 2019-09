Penélope Cruz Opens Up About Her & Salma Hayek's Near-Death Experience

But that's not all. Cruz tells another story about diving in Belize, in its famed Great Blue Hole, a massive sinkhole in the water that is about 400 feet deep. "I love diving but I will never go that deep, even if I had two instructors. I was surrounded by sharks," she says. MANY, MANY NOPES. She also has diving narcosis, which she described as similar to panic, and given the shark situation, we can understand why she'd be freaking out. "When I looked up and saw all of that water, I started to pray that I could make it." And she did, because she's here now, and can regale us with tales sure to give us nightmares.