Turns Out Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Both Love This Dress

Kate Middleton may be royalty, but that hasn’t stopped her from wearing items in her closet more than once (even if paparazzi will be at the ready to photograph her every move — and what she’s wearing). There were the Zara moto-inspired pants she couldn’t get enough of, and the blue poppy dress from L.K. Bennett she wore to tour Australia in 2014 (and again last year). Plus, as Vogue pointed out, she’s raising her daughter, Charlotte, to be an outfit-repeater too.
On Tuesday, Middleton attended a gala for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she traded in the Nike Air Vapormax Flyknits all the cool kids are wearing for a black lace, long-sleeved dress by Diane von Furstenberg. Naturally, this isn’t the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen this piece; she previously wore it when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2014, and again to a friend’s wedding.
But that’s not the only reason the dress looks quite familiar — and if you feel like you’ve seen it on someone other than Middleton, it’s because you have. Her brother-in-law’s girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, wore the same dress (just in navy blue and with a shorter hemline) in 2012.
Markle, however, doesn’t exactly consider the DVF frock one of her most stylish moments. In an interview with British Glamour, she said: “I was going to this event and there was this DVF lace dress with a zipper up the back, and it was so fitted, and had tea-length sleeves...I bought one in navy and black. It was too tight, and too short, and my hair was too polished, and everything about it was trying too hard.”
Truthfully, we think it looks great. And even if Markle isn't that into it, she's certainly cracked her personal style code since then. Seriously, there's full fashion blogs dedicated to her look.
