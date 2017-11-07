Being a famous child actor isn't easy — especially when your fans are more than twice your age. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who is 21, knows what it's like to have older fans, and she's sticking up for actors younger than her, too.
On Monday, Turner defended the young cast of Netflix's Stranger Things, a show with a fanbase that largely includes adults much older than its stars. Some people have actually criticised the kids for not interacting with fans in public. Turner made some great points on Twitter about why the criticism doesn't make sense.
"Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the 'Stranger Things' kids' hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don't stop for them...," Turner tweeted. "Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn't stop."
Turner makes a great point. It's stressful for stars of any age to have fans and paparazzi swarming them as they try to live their lives — but it takes on another level of discomfort when fans are staking out the whereabouts of minors. It could turn into a safety issue.
Turner about the same age as the Stranger Things kids when Game of Thrones started, so she knows what it's like to be swarmed by fans at a young age.
"It doesn't matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe... anyone anything for living their childhood dreams," Turner added in two followup tweets.
Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the show's first season, also defended Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard on Twitter. "Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too," Purser wrote.
