What Taylor Swift's New Make-Under Really Means

Unless you've been living on a tropical island without Wi-Fi, you probably know (at least) a little about the drama that's been following Taylor Swift around for the past year or so. There's a lot to unpack, which has led to both fans and haters speculating that her upcoming album, Reputation, addresses her side of the story.
From her tumultuous relationship with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, to the name-calling the singer received lately, you don't have to surf for long to get caught up. But her latest single, "Call It What You Want," is a major departure from her last three releases and suggests a different vibe for her forthcoming album — and a new beauty look to match.
“Call It What You Want” available now. @applemusic— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 3, 2017
Pre-order #reputation: https://t.co/oExj2XFGvH pic.twitter.com/EWxoTpSzIT
From what we can tell, the overwhelming response to her fourth single is totally positive. Whether she's admitting defeat by apologising for all the public squabbles that went down last year, or just simply singing about being happy and in love, there's certainly something different here.
The private videos-turned-music video — at least that's what it looks like to us — appear to deliver a look at a more grounded, new Taylor. (She did say the "old Taylor" was dead, if you recall.) Naturally, this softer side of the star, seen riding horses and painting, comes with a make-under, too. That is: No red lipstick in sight, no "Shake It Off" bob and blunt bangs, and we even spotted her natural curls. According to Twitter, this might be the real image Swift is ready to bring back.
Whether you think this is Swift giving us raw honesty and vulnerability or it's a clever move for redemption, it's hard to deny the pattern we've seen in Hollywood before. Most recently, Miley Cyrus reigned as the queen of the make-under. Alongside her new album Younger Now, Cyrus was featured on multiple magazine covers and her "Malibu" music video where her naked face took center stage.
Only time will tell what this new make-under means the star, but were betting there will be a lot less red lipstick in her future.
