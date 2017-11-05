Everyone Seems To Hate This One Thing In Stranger Things 2 & The Creators Don’t Care

This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 2. Reading on will reveal plot points about the season.
Although fans eagerly binge-watched the entire second season of Stranger Things in a single weekend, one episode left some turned off. But, the show's creators don't seem to care that the "Lost Sister" episode wasn't well received.
If you need a quick refresher, here's the gist of the seventh episode: Eleven goes to find her "lost sister" — Kali, otherwise known as Eight. When Eleven finds Kali and her group of outcast friends in an abandoned warehouse in Chicago, she joins in on their vigilante plot to find and destroy the men who hurt her and her "sister" years before, although Eleven is considerably younger than the rest of the crowd. While the violence isn't really Eleven's speed, she's relieved to discover someone else with powers similar to her own, and even lets Kali give her a punk makeover.
While some took issue with the fact that Eleven didn't have a say in her new look, most people didn't want to see Stranger Things expand to a different city.
"Stranger Things doesn’t feel right outside of Hawkins — it needs that quiet suburban vibe to maintain its creepy atmosphere," wrote Forbes' Dani Di Placido. "The city backdrop twisted this into a different story, something that felt like a wobbly X-Men rip-off."
And people on Twitter mimicked Di Placido's thoughts.
Is "The Lost Sister" terrible?
Regardless, the show's creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, are proud of the experimentation they did in the "Lost Sister" episode.
“It’s important for Ross and I to try stuff and not feel like we’re doing the same thing over and over again,” Matt told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s almost like doing a whole little other pilot episode in the middle of your season, which is kind of a crazy thing to do.”
Matt added that the seventh episode was essential to Eleven's character development, saying, “Eleven’s journey kind of fell apart, like the ending didn’t work, without it. So I was like, whether this works or not, we need this building block in here or the whole show is going to collapse. It’s not going to end well.”
Basically, they couldn't care less if fans hated it. Eleven needed to find her "lost sister," who inadvertently helped her save all of Hawkins in the end.
