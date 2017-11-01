Set to appear on Good Morning America with some of his castmates, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp had to miss out due to a brief, and according to Schnapp, not serious hospitalisation.
The original plan was for Schnapp to be a guest on Good Morning America and talk about the newly-released second season of Stranger Things, but yesterday evening the actor sent a tweet replying to the Good Morning America and Stranger Things accounts saying that he would not be able to make it, writing, "Hi GMA and ST fans! Sorry I am missing this! Life imitating art. Nothin’ serious but bummed I won’t make it. Have fun tomorrow!"
Advertisement
Hi GMA and ST fans! Sorry I am missing this! Life imitating art ? Nothin’ serious but bummed I won’t make it. Have fun tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/j0M5ZuaKVg— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) October 31, 2017
The actor mentions "life imitating art," a reference to the fact that his character spends a significant amount of season two under the watchful eye of medical professionals, as well as his family and friends, to monitor any possible side effects after reemerging from the Upside Down at the end of the first season.
Neither Schnapp nor anyone else has spoken publicly about the reason for his hospitalisation, but many of his fellow castmates responded with get well messages on Twitter. David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the hit streaming series, tweeted, "Lova ya kid. Feel better."
The official Stranger Things account sent him a get well tweet as well referencing a nickname his character has on the show saying, "Nothing can get Will the Wise down! Feel better soon, pal."
Nothing can get Will the Wise down! Feel better soon, pal.— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 31, 2017
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the show, also got in on the well-wishing tweeting, "Miss you buddy! Get better soon!!"
While unforunately Schnapp could not make the appearance, Stranger Things was still well-represented on Good Morning America with some of the younger cast members: Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, and new season two addition Sadie Sink, who plays Max.
Advertisement