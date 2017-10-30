Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles Made A Bill Cosby Rape Joke & Fans Are Calling Them Out

You really can't joke about everything. Some things are just too painful and sensitive for jokes. Fans are dragging Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles (known as J2 to Supernatural fans) for crossing that line for them. Padalecki and Ackles star as the paranormal hunting brothers on the CW's Supernatural.
This past weekend, the duo was answering questions at a fan Q&A event during Creation Entertainment's Official Supernatural Convention in New Orleans, reports Babe. The convention is currently touring through the United States.
It's difficult to make out what question a fan asked that prompted the joke. Jared whispers something into Jensen's ear, and Jensen says "no," indicating, "no, you can't say that." Fans implore Jared to tell his joke, but Jared insists, "my jokes are all really offensive." Fans don't seem to mind, presumably because they didn't know what he was about to say.
Advertisement
"Excuse me, does the rag smell like chloroform to you?" Jared says, laughing at his own joke and pretending to mic drop. Jensen follows up with, "no, Mr. Cosby." Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and raping over 60 women.
The crowd reaction ranges on applause and disgust, with fans seemingly unsure of how to react. "Too soon?" Jensen asks.
Needless to say, they faced a swift backlash from fans online. Supernatural fans questioned their tact, asking if the current barrage of sexual harassment and assault news is really the best time to make a joke like this.
STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR J2’S PROBLEMATIC BEHAVIOUR JUST BECAUSE U LIKE THEM. U CAN LIKE SOMEONE AND STILL ADMIT WHEN THEY’RE BEIN A HEADASS— ashlee (@acklescofield) October 29, 2017
my mom wants her j2 auto to be "i will not make rape jokes i will not make rape jokes i will not make rape jokes"— pcd-luna (@spreadmishaness) October 29, 2017
im sorry to the people that are survivors and were affected by what j2 said they’re assholes stay strong— liz (@mishasdmitri) October 29, 2017
no offense, saying the rape joke was inappropriate isnt bitching over what j2 said its actually literally INAPPROPRIATE that they said it.— ivana ? (@nowngen) October 29, 2017
Some fans insisted that the duo was pressured into making the joke by their fans. We'd like to point out that the fans had no way of knowing what Jensen and Jared were going to say.
If you think for 1 second you've never made a joke or did something that made someone else UNINTENTIONALLY uncomfortable you're full of shit— T ??? (@TONiANN_ROSE) October 29, 2017
Video of the incident is below. Please note the language may be upsetting to some.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Padalecki, Ackles, and the CW for comment.
Advertisement