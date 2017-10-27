Busy Philipps' Daughter Is Her Literal Doppelgänger & This Halloween Costume Proves It

Scrolling through Instagram, you might think you passed another classic photo of Busy Philipps. After all, it has everything: sunglasses, coffee, her cell phone. But that's not Busy Philipps — that's her 9-year-old daughter Birdie, who decided to dress up as her mum for Halloween, and it's freaky how well she nailed it.
"I??Am??Dead??." the mother captioned the photo, and her followers had the same reaction.
"Seriously thought it was you!" one fan commented. "Wow!"
"I glanced quickly and thought, Busy just gets younger looking each day..." added another.
Busy talked more about the costume on her Instagram story, and actually got a bit emotional about the whole thing.
"I just looked at Birdie's halloween costume that I posted and it's so sweet!" she said, trying not to cry. "I know she's making fun of me. I mean she's just being silly she's not really making fun of me. She's kind of making fun of me."
The costume was inspiring to Busy because it proves that Birdy is growing into her independent spirit.
"She's just her own person and I really respect that and that's all I want for my kids," she continued. "And also for them to be smart and sweet and generous and kind and to think of others, that's all."
However, Busy explained that is amazing moment almost never happened thanks to some comments Birdie was getting at school.
"Bridy was questioning whether she should just get a store bought costume because a girl at school was like, 'You're gonna be your mom? That's so weird,'" she said. "But then yesterday she was like, 'No i'm gonna do it. That's what I wanna be."
Like mother, like daughter it seems — in more ways than one.
