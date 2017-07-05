Busy Philipps Saved Her Daughter From Falling Off The Edge Of An Infinity Pool

Busy Philipps' Fourth of July celebrations may have been a little more eventful than the usual barbecue and rosé. Entertainment Weekly reports that the super mom had to jump into her friend's infinity pool to rescue her daughter from floating off its edge.
In an Instagram post that shows her in a float-filled pool while fully clothed in a holiday appropriate striped shirtdress, Philipps explained that the somewhat unusual circumstances that lead to the photo were far from festive.
According to ET, during a Fourth of July pool party, her 4-year-old daughter, Cricket, nearly floated right over the edge of the pool. Knowing how L.A.'s glitziest and most glamorous pools often creep right to the edge of hills and canyons (thanks, Million Dollar Listing), it seems that Philipps avoided certain tragedy by leaping into action.
"Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool and that's just what you do, I guess," she wrote. "She's fine. So am I. But I'm pretty soaking wet. So there's that. HAPPY 4TH."
While it's not unusual for pool parties to happen without an actual lifeguard, Philipps' photo shows just how quickly things can change from fun day at the pool to frenzied rescue mission. Thankfully, Philipps' quick thinking kept things from escalating into dangerous territory. There's no doubt that future pool days will come with a little more supervision all around, especially when infinity edges are involved.
