Replacing a cast member in the second season isn't always easy. However, for Charles Melton, who took over Ross Butler's role of Reggie for season 2 of Riverdale, fitting in with the already-tight cast was no issue. In fact, the former American Horror Story actor says he's already the "alpha male" on the set of The CW show.
The actor probably meant that as a joke — though Melton does work out like he's auditioning for the role of Jacob in a Twilight reboot, something he does alongside co-star K.J. Apa, who portrays Archie on the series.
Advertisement
In an interview with E! News, Melton joked that he and Apa are a bit competitive with one another — but Melton is definitely winning their real-life competition.
"There's always a competitive streak between [Archie and Reggie], which is pretty natural onscreen I think because K.J. and I are pretty competitive as well," Melton told the outlet. "We definitely started a trend working out, because we're always working out."
He added:
"K.J. knows that he has to post at least one post about me every three days, 'cause I'm his hero, I'm his alpha male."
Apa definitely posts a lot about his co-star and pal — and, yes, many of these photo opps happen at the gym.
"Happy Canadian thanksgiving the boyos are getting it. Zoom up on charles' face if ur having a bad day," wrote Apa in his Instagram caption.
"no mercy was shown to this tiny man," Apa signed another Instagram pic.
"the boys are flogged," Apa said in a third pic, without including any other context.
Well, if Archie ever gets killed off Riverdale at the hands of the Black Hood, at least we know Apa still has a career on set as Melton's personal photographer.
Advertisement