The Night King Had Lunch With Rhaegar Targaryen & Theories Are Already Exploding

You read that headline right. The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) ate lunch together, in what we can only assume was a meeting of the most consequential bit characters on Game of Thrones. Excuse us for a second while we scream at the sky.
What does it mean? Leaving aside that it probably means nothing, we know it must mean something incredibly powerful for the show. After all, Rhaegar Targaryen is the father of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night King is the father of, well, an army 100,00 strong of zombies, sort of.
Let's examine the evidence.
Exhibit A: this Instagram photo of Rhaegar and Mr. Nightie, just hanging out like old boys. Maybe cracking open cold ones? Maybe joking that everyone in Westeros is about to become a cold one?
Most likely, posits Buzzfeed, Scolding and Furdik were in Belfast to do a cast table reading of Season 8. This doesn't stop our brains from imagining if the two characters have a scene together. Could we even imagine? Yes, we definitely can, so here we go.
Rhaegar Targaryen was well-known for believing in the Prince Who Was Promised prophecy. He also believed that his child would be the Prince. Rhaegar also believed that the "dragon must have three heads," as Daenerys heard him say in a vision at the House of the Undying (this scene is from the books, not the TV show). Is it possible that Rhaegar knew that his child would defeat the Night King? Did Rhaegar himself see a vision of the Night King and hurried to make more babies to stop him from destroying Westeros? Who knows, but at this point, anything goes.
That said, if there's one thing we love, it's seeing two cast members hanging that definitely don't belong in the same story lines. Game of Thrones may have a huge cast, but they're all one big family. Even the personification of pure evil is actually just a chill dude.
