The prophesy I'm talking about is the Prince(ss) Who Was Promised. Actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright has characterized you as a supercomputer, who has access to the collective memories of the entire world. That's cool. But, given that you have that access, would you mind letting us know if Jon Snow — sorry, "Aegon" "Targaryen" — is the Prince who's been promised to lead Westeros out of the Long Night? Also, the dragon has three heads, pal. Daenerys Targaryen is one of them, we've got that straight. Would it be too much of a hassle for you to see who the other dragon heads are? Was Rhaegar trying to fulfill that prophecy when we married Lyanna? We don't know, because you won't tell us.