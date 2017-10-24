Blake Lively Used Ryan Gosling To Prank Her Husband

When your husband is the king of trolling you on the internet, you cannot come to play. Fortunately, Blake Lively knows exactly how to best her hubby Ryan Reynolds at his own game, and did so in the most savage way on his birthday...with a little assist from Ryan Gosling.
Reynolds made headlines last year when he posted a hilarious "birthday" message to his wife on Instagram, along with a pic of the two of them that almost entirely cut the former Gossip Girl actress out of the photo. So, when it was Lively's turn to celebrate the Deadpool star's big day, she knew exactly what she had to do.
The not-so pop culture savvy among us may, on occasion, get RyGos and Reynolds mixed up — which is something Lively no doubt knew when she posted a birthday message to rival all birthday messages.
"Happy birthday, baby," Lively wrote on Twitter, which she declared in her bio she had just found the password for.
What a way to make a Twitter comeback.
"this is truly the most amazing thing i’ve ever seen," wrote one fan.
"You ended him," joked another.
"Serena van der Woodsen is not playing around," tweeted a third.
Lively also knew that she had bested her boo, because she then shared this GIF:
By the way, if you're looking for the original photo, it seems to be from the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016, when someone finally captured evidence of the two Ryans meeting up in person.
Sorry, Reynolds. I mean, this was definitely funny...
...but your wife served up the greatest birthday message of all time. Drop the mic, everyone can go home now.
