Gina Rodriguez Has A New Series That Will Sound Awfully Familiar To A Lot Of Women

Though she's still hard at work on Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez isn't letting her duties on that project stop her from working on plenty more. Variety reports that the actor has signed on to executive produce a new show for The CW, tentatively titled Femme.
Unlike the comic book-driven fare that the network seems to be focusing on, Femme will centre around a group of millennial women who come together through social media to form a secret supportive sisterhood that deals with the issues facing women today. That may sound serious — and a far cry from the mostly lighthearted topics on Jane — but Variety assures fans that the women will face both comedic and serious trails and tribulations.
Fans of Sex and the City could very well get the show they've been missing for so many years. Along with Rodriguez, Audrey Wauchope and Rachel Specter, part of the team behind fellow CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will also work on the production side of the show.
Rodriguez isn't eschewing serious stories, however. Variety adds that Femme is actually the third show that she's announced. Earlier this year, Rodriguez said that she was working on a new show, Dr. Illegal, which will focus on a female doctor who immigrates to Miami and can no longer practice medicine. While she works as a nurse, she sets up a makeshift clinic in her own house to serve her community.
All of her new projects place Rodriguez squarely behind the camera, but fans don't need to worry about her work on the other side. Although Jane the Virgin's current season will be facing a shorter episode count, it's still going strong. Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman assures viewers that she's focusing on quality and not quantity. With only 17 episodes on the schedule, she's making sure each and every one counts.
