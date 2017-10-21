Pink Reveals Why She Shaded Kim Kardashian About The Nude Pics

Buckle your seatbelt for a ride through Shady Lane. And grab a takeaway cup of hot water while you're at it, because we're about to make some boiling tea for the trip. All set? OK, let's do this.
Kim Kardashian West and Pink famously do not care much for one another. Last year, when Kim posted her (in)famous nude selfie, a slew of celebrities come out to question her decision, including Chloë Grace Moretz and Bette Midler, who posted this on Twitter:
Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016
she's gonna have to swallow the camera.
For her part, Pink posted this message. It's arguable that she is shading Kim Kardashian by talking about talent versus "tits and asses" — it was posted the day after Kim posted her nude selfie, so we're assuming Pink is addressing the controversy.
Advertisement
Pink appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and a fan called in to ask her directly about that tweet. "When you tweet last year about women using their brains and not their bodies for attention," the caller asks, "where you trying to throw some shade at Kim Kardashian? Or was that just people on Twitter jumping to conclusions?"
Pink listens intently to the caller, then acknowledges that "yeah, I did. Honestly, [Kim] went in on Bette Midler, and if you go in on Bette Midler, you're going to hear from me." She then stares at the camera with a raised eyebrow. "You just don't talk to Bette Midler about anything."
So that's what prompted Pink's post. She was just trying to show up for Bette Midler. For the record, we'd like to point that Midler went after Kim first — Midler could have just tweeted directly to Kim about the nude selfie. That might have been the easiest thing to do. Instead, it kicked a cascading domino effect of celebrity feuds, and now here we are, in 2017, talking about it. Twitter is truly the best and worst thing to happen to humanity.
You can watch the full video below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement