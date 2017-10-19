Shailene Woodley Has A Rumored New BF & They're Already Instagram Official

Here's some news to soothe the soul: Noted clay-eater Shailene Woodley has a new boyfriend, and she's taken it to Instagram, so you know the love is real.
Her new hunk's name is Ben Volavola, reports Us Weekly. He's a World Cup-level rugby player who hails from Australia, though he plays for the Auckland, New Zealand team. Which means, yes, he does the haka before every game. He also lived in Fiji as a child, reports People, which immediately makes us think of finding your partner in the Truman Show.
What is Shailene Woodley doing in Oceania? She's filming her new movie Adrift, in which she's wearing a lot of makeup. The Big Little Lies star plays one half of a real-life couple who sailed over 1,000 miles after a hurricane. It's a seriously sob-worthy story, but she seems blissfully happy with her new love.
On her Instagram, she shared very adorable couple photos that depict them enjoying simple moments. In one photo, they're curled up in wooden chairs overlooking the ocean on a hill, which looks so stunning. In another, his hand is placed tenderly on her very California-esque distressed jeans, with the caption, "pillars. are. everything. #pleaseshowupforsomeonetoday"
We think Volavola is smitten with her activism and vocal commitment to her beliefs. And since it looks like Ascendent, the last film in the Divergent series, may never get made, we hope it means that the new couple has lots of time to spend together. We bet their dates involve tumbling at a gym, because that's such a Shailene thing to do.
