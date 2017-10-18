Exclusive: Meet The Judges For Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman's Brand-New Show

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have a new show on hand, and it might as well take place in Pawnee. The Parks and Recreation co-stars will executive produce and host Making It, a crafting competition series. And, Refinery29 can exclusively announce that Barneys creative ambassador Simon Doonan and Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson will be judging the products contestants yield.
“We’ve assembled a judging team of bonafide authorities with Simon and Dayna. They complement each other wonderfully – Simon’s breadth of experience on crafting’s cultural influence, is a perfect combination with Dayna’s institutional knowledge of what everyday Americans are making and buying," says Meredith Ahr, the president of Universal Television Alternative Studio.
The show will function like most creative competition series. Think Project Runway or Iron Chef. Each week will feature two challenges. One will be a short timed challenge that will force contestants to think on their feet. The second will be what's called a "master craft collection." Contestants will work on a "themed" challenge that focuses on trends. Together, their projects will form a themed craft collection. Doonan and Johnson will be present every episode and will determine the winners of the challenges.
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will serve as the Tim Gunn types of the show, shepherding the contestants through the challenges and (hopefully) cracking jokes all the while.
Says Poehler of her new show, “I am in awe of anyone who can make beautiful things with their hands. Simon and Dayna are such experts in the makerspace, I am thrilled that they are judging and that Nick and I get to host and watch the process."
Here's to beautiful things, like hand-crafted mahogany furniture, and celebrities as perfect as Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
