There are two kinds of celebrities in this world: Those who change their hairstyle every other week (we're looking at you, Kardashian-Jenner family) and those who stick to what they know. Ironically, it's the people in the latter camp who manage to surprise us the most. Kylie Jenner can swap
hair colours wigs all she wants, but there's something refreshing about a subtle transformation — which is exactly the case with Angelina Jolie's new haircut.
While everyone is opting for "sci-fi bobs" and graphic edges, we're addicted to the art of the simple cut. Katie Holmes, for example, went from girl-next-door to true Hollywood star with her latest bob. Mila Kunis chopped off a noble three inches, redefining French-girl cool. Now, Jolie is proving everyone can make an old haircut look new again without spending hours at the salon.
The actress recently attended the premiere of the documentary Faces Places showing off her latest style. While stars like Kate Hudson and Cara Delevingne are opting for more dramatic (buzz)cuts this year, Jolie's is so discreet you might've completely missed her new 'do the first time around. Instead, the First They Killed My Father producer trimmed a few inches off — leaving her ends healthy and blunt, with a few root-lifting layers.
Don't get us wrong: If anyone taught us how to have fun with our hairstyle, it's Jolie. The filmmaker rocked a slick pixie in '98, went platinum blonde in '99, and even box-dyed her hair black once upon a time. But her most recent snip decision is flipping every fall trend on its head — and we don't mind one bit.
