hair colours

There are two kinds of celebrities in this world: Those who change their hairstyle every other week (we're looking at you, Kardashian-Jenner family ) and those who stick to what they know. Ironically, it's the people in the latter camp who manage to surprise us the most. Kylie Jenner can swapwigs all she wants, but there's something refreshing about a subtle transformation — which is exactly the case with Angelina Jolie's new haircut.