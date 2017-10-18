Bob Weinstein, Brother Of Harvey, Has Been Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Bob Weinstein, current head of the Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein’s brother, has been accused of sexual harassment by writer, showrunner, and producer, Amanda Segel. According to Variety, Segel said that in 2016, while working as an executive producer on the Weinstein Company's short-lived Spike TV series The Mist, Bob Weinstein repeatedly made romantic advances toward her.
Segel told Variety, "'No' should be enough. After 'no,' anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that." In this particular case, unfortunately, 'no' was not enough. Variety reports that after three months of enduring intermittent harassment from Weinstein, Segel got her lawyer, David Fox, involved. Fox told the Weinstein Company that if Weinstein continued to contact Segel on personal matters, she would no longer work on the show.
Ironically, shortly after dozens of women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault, Bob Weinstein tried to separate himself from his brother in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He told THR, "This brother is not that brother. This brother made just as much money, ran a successful division, more successful financially than Harvey's. But I'm a different guy and I run it differently..." In the interview, Bob Weinstein also made it clear that he thought Harvey should be help responsible for his actions. Since the allegations became public, Harvey has been expelled from the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. Presumably, now, that same thing could happen to Bob.
Amanda Segel isn't the only woman to speak out about Bob Weinstein's alleged involvement in sexual misconduct. Right after The Hollywood Reporter published Weinstein's interview condemning his brother's actions, actress and sexual assault survivor, Evan Rachel Wood, tweeted, "I heard bob was just as bad. Anyone got stories? Genuinely asking," and she received some responses.
Bob Weinstein is so far denying the sexual harassment claims from Amanda Segel. His rep told Variety in a statement, "Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms. Segel in L.A. in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made." Spike TV also released a statement saying, "We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating."
Regardless of what the outcome is for her personally, Segel said that by coming forward, "My hope is that 'no' is enough from now on."
