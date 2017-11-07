Update: Television Academy Has Expelled Harvey Weinstein For Life

Harvey Weinstein has been expelled for life from the Television Academy, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The Television Academy, an honorary society dedicated to the television industry, is the organization that hosts and presents the Emmy awards each year.
The Academy gave the following statement to THR:
"After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life. The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment."
This story was originally published October 16, 2016, at 11:00 p.m.
The Producers Guild has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein, Vulture reports. The move comes one week after the Hollywood executive was booted from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the wake of a New York Times report titled "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades."
According to the guild's constitution, it has the right to expel "any member of the guild who shall, in the opinion of the national board of directors, be guilty of any act, omission, or conduct which is prejudicial to the welfare of the guild."
"This morning, the PGA’s National Board of Directors and Officers decided by unanimous vote to institute termination proceedings concerning Harvey Weinstein’s membership," guild presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary wrote in a statement.
"Sexual harassment of any type is completely unacceptable. This is a systemic and pervasive problem requiring immediate industry-wide action. Today, the PGA’s National Board and Officers – composed of 20 women and 18 men — created the Anti-Sexual Harassment Task Force specifically charged with researching and proposing substantive and effective solutions to sexual harassment in the entertainment industry," the statement continued. "The PGA calls on leaders throughout the entertainment community to work together to ensure that sexual abuse and harassment are eradicated from the industry."
Under the Producers Guild rules, Weinstein has 15 days to present any reasons why he shouldn't be removed from the guild. Meanwhile, the Television Academy has confirmed that it's considering a similar move and the matter will be discussed at a board meeting later this week.
"Our view has been this alleged behavior is abhorrent and appalling. We expect this to be discussed at our Board Of Governors meeting this Thursday evening," a spokesperson for the Television Academy said.
Since The New York Times article published on October 5, over 30 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. The film mogul has been fired from his position at the Weinstein Company and criminal investigations are underway in New York City and London.
